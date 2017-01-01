Edit ModuleShow Tags
Art Van Furniture Announces Sale to Thomas H. Lee Partners

After 58 years as chairman and founder of the Warren-based furniture retailer bearing his name, Art Van Elslander today announced an agreement to sell Art Van Furniture to Thomas H. Lee Partners, one of the world’s oldest private equity firms. 

$4M Indoor Multi-Sport Complex Approved for Detroit, Includes Velodrome Cycling Track

The Detroit Fitness Foundation announced it will fund a $4 million multi-sport complex featuring a world-class cycling velodrome as part of planned improvements to Tolan Playfield, located at the northwest corner of I-75 and Mack Avenue, and next to the Detroit Medical Center. 

Pinkerton Enters Swedish Market with Acquisition of Seccredo AB

Ann Arbor-based global corporate risk management services provider Pinkerton has announced the strategic acquisition of Stockholm-based Seccredo AB, a risk and security consulting services provider.

Detroit Regional Chamber State of the Region Report Indicates Economic Strides

The Detroit Regional Chamber today released its third annual State of the Region Report, with several economic indicators reflecting progress and encouraging confidence regarding Southeastern Michigan’s future.

Local Entrepreneur Named to Forbes 30 Under 30, Expands Business

When Dave Chmielewski began making his toffee recipe eight years ago, he took homemade and handmade literally, making small batches in his kitchen for friends and family. Though his toffee is now sold in 5,000 stores nationwide and made at a facility in Harrison Township, Chmielewski and his son, Andrew, who runs Dave’s Sweet Tooth, still take the original philosophy to heart.

Priority Health and McLaren Health Care Agree to Expand Healthcare Access

Grand Rapids-based Priority Health today announced an agreement with McLaren Health Care allowing Priority Health customers with HMO, PPO, POS, and Medicare Advantage coverage to seek health care services with McLaren’s hospitals and physician hospital organizations throughout Michigan.

Construction Outlook Survey Marks Promising Results for Michigan

According to a new survey, 74 percent percent of construction firms in Michigan are planning to expand their hiring in 2017. The survey was conducted by the Associated General Contractors of America and Sage Construction and Real Estate.

KPMG Report: One Connected Car Generates More Revenue Streams Than 10 Conventional Cars

Advancements such as connectivity, big data, autonomous vehicles, and artificial intelligence are driving new economic models for automakers, and most see tremendous revenue potential and consumer value in leveraging driver and vehicle data to offer mobility services, according to the 2017 KPMG Global Automotive Executive Study released today.

H.W. Kaufman Financial Group Acquires Audit Provider Essential Insurance Services

H.W. Kaufman Financial Group, based in Farmington Hills, announced today that it has acquired Essential Insurance Services, Inc., a Colorado-based leader in premium audit services.

Ford Hires 34-Year-Old Former Apple Executive as Vice President, Chief Brand Officer

Dearborn-based Ford Motor Co. today announced the hiring of leading brand expert and former Apple executive Musa Tariq as vice president and chief brand officer. The appointment is part of Ford’s expansion into an auto and mobility company.

Comcast Rolls Out Faster Internet Speeds for Detroit Businesses

Comcast Business, a division of Comcast Cable, today announced it is now offering DOCSIS 3.1based internet service to business customers in Detroit.

Ford Credit and AutoFi Debut Platform for Digital Vehicle Buying Via Dealerships

Ford had unveiled a new way for customers to purchase and finance a new vehicle right from their computer or device.

New Housing Permits Rose 8% in 2016, Number Expected to Continue Growing in 2017

New housing permits in Oakland, Wayne, Macomb, and St. Clair counties were on the rise in 2016, according to the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, a trade association in Farmington Hills.

Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn Changes Name, Launches Educational Partnerships

The Henry Ford in Dearborn today announced it is changing the name of Henry Ford Museum to Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation. While the name of the overall destination remains The Henry Ford, the organization is extending Henry Ford Museum’s name to better convey the core idea of innovation throughout its extensive collection.

Detroit Auto Show draws more than 800,000 People, Economic Impact Rises to $450M

The North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit came to a close on Sunday, wrapping up two weeks of showcasing automobiles and emerging technologies. A combination of new models and mobility platforms, along with a stretch of mild weather, drew 806,554 attendees to the show, down from 815,575 people who attended last year.
Fiesta Hispana Gala 2017

Bocce with the Brothers 2017

Butzel Long Auto Show Cocktail Party

Designer Night at the 2017 North American International Auto Show

Near Perfect Media Adds Sarah Locricchio as Senior Vice President

Doctor of Education Joins Munetrix as Senior Education Consultant

DBusiness Breakfast Series: Century Club

DBusiness Breakfast Series Featuring Jack Aronson

Ticker

Detroit Makeover

A nonprofit group transforms entire neighborhoods.
Exec Life

Green Machine

Allie Mallad started Massage Green in Dearborn; now he has 80 locations across the country, with plans for 600 more.
Ticker

Salsa Times

Dave Zilko, former vice chairman of Ferndale's Garden Fresh Gourmet, publishes a new book
PDA & QA

PDA Q&A: Rita Brown, E-Interview

National Director, Project Accelerate, Birmingham
Ticker

Hall of Lenders

Longtime mortgage provider David Hall returns to his roots.
Ticker

Digital Recruiter

A new online platform based in Troy creates visual job postings in minutes.
Ticker

Opa! Olga

Olga’s Kitchen Inc. embraces its past to chart a new future.
Perspectives

2016 Top Restaurants in Metro Detroit for Business

Opinion

Health Care Rx
Closing Bell

Central Line

