Detroit-based Huron Capital Partners Closes $550M Private Equity Fund

Sixpoint Partners, a leading global investment bank serving the middle market, today announced the successful closing of The Huron Fund V L.P. with $550 million of total limited partner capital commitments. The Fund, which is the sixth investment vehicle for Detroit-based private equity firm Huron Capital Partners, closed at its hard cap in excess of its $500 million target.

Ford and GM Report January Sales, Optimistic Among Slight Decreases

As the second month of 2017 begins, Dearborn-based automaker Ford Motor Co. announced its January retail sales were 120,400 vehicles, a six percent increase, while total U.S. sales are down one percent.

Novi-Based Stoneridge Acquires Strategic Technology Partner Orlaco

Novi-based Stoneridge, an independent designer and manufacturer of electrical components, modules, and systems for a variety of commercial vehicle types today announced the acquisition of technology partner Orlaco Products BV, a supplier of vehicle camera solutions. 

Commercial Online Platform Work Truck Solutions Opens Office in Troy

Work Truck Solutions, the first online platform that allows commercial inventory searches by body type and chassis for both truck buyers and industry suppliers, has expanded from California and Chicago into a new office in Troy.

Impellia and U-M Athletics Partner, Foster Innovation in Sports Medicine

Sports medicine technology company Impellia and the University of Michigan Athletics Department in Ann Arbor have entered a partnership to utilize software and sensor-based sports technologies to optimize athletic performance and enhance sports-related injury prevention and recovery techniques for its 900 student-athletes.

McLaren Hospital Only in State to Treat Arrhythmias Without Radiation

Responding to an industry-wide push to limit patients’ access to radiation during surgery, Dr. Cameron Willoughby uses 3D anatomical mapping and ultrasound to guide a heart catheter and stabilize the heart when correcting cardiac arrhythmias.

Billionaires Gilbert and Gores Apply for Soccer Franchise, Eye Moving Courts in Detroit for New Stadium

As billionaires Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores apply today to Major League Soccer for an expansion franchise at a planned new stadium at I-375 and Gratiot Avenue in downtown Detroit where the abandoned Wayne County jail project sits, the investment group has been working to identify alternative sites for the prison and neighboring courts.

Cranbrook Institute of Science Debuts King Tutankhamun Exhibit

After a decade of collaboration between the Pharaonic Village in Giza, Egypt and New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Cranbrook Institute of Science in Bloomfield Hills will open its largest exhibit in years entitled: “Tutankhamun: “Wonderful Things” from the Pharaoh’s Tomb.”

Ford Emphasizes Auto Mobility with NY Hub, New Super Bowl Ad

Expanding on its vision for the automotive industry to “go further,” Dearborn-based Ford Motor Co. today launched an interactive brand experience studio called FordHub in New York City. The project, in part, is designed to better connect the automaker with first-time consumers.

Ann Arbor-based Robotics Industries Association Reports Record Sales Last Year

The Robotics Industries Association, an Ann Abor-based advocate for safety and innovation in robotics, today announced the North American robotics market broke all-time records for orders and shipments in 2016.

FCA Division Magneti Marelli Will Retool Plant in Independence Township

Magneti Marelli Spa, part of FCA, will invest $35 million to expand its domestic automotive lighting production capacity by converting an existing plant in Independence Township into a facility dedicated to the production of advanced headlamps.

NIH Grants MSU Researcher $8.4M to Develop First Malaria Treatments

While the world waits for a vaccine to prevent malaria, Dr. Terrie Taylor, a professor of internal medicine and osteopathic physician at Michigan State University, has received a $8.4 million grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to continue her research regarding cerebral malaria in children.

GM and Honda to Establish Joint Fuel Cell System Manufacturing Operation in Michigan

During a press conference this morning with Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, General Motors Co. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. announced plans to create the industry’s first manufacturing joint venture to mass produce a hydrogen fuel cell system that will be used in future products from both companies.

Comerica Bank to Invest $3M in Reshaping Downtown Detroit

Comerica Bank today announced plans to invest $3 million in opening new locations, relocating branches, and selling offices to make way for new developments throughout Detroit.

Grand Rapids-based Comfort Research Debuts New Modular Furniture Line

Grand Rapids-based product design and manufacturing company Comfort Research today launched a new furniture platform that makes use of expanded polystyrene molded frames to provide an alternative to traditional stick construction.
Bates Street Gala 2017

Entrepreneurs' Organization Annual Party

AFPD's 101st Annual Trade Dinner

Soup City 2017

REDICO Promotes Samantha Eckhout to Senior Vice President of Development

Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld Named CEO of the Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus

DBusiness Breakfast Series: Century Club

DBusiness Breakfast Series Featuring Jack Aronson

Ticker

Detroit Makeover

A nonprofit group transforms entire neighborhoods.
Exec Life

Green Machine

Allie Mallad started Massage Green in Dearborn; now he has 80 locations across the country, with plans for 600 more.
Ticker

Salsa Times

Dave Zilko, former vice chairman of Ferndale's Garden Fresh Gourmet, publishes a new book
PDA & QA

PDA Q&A: Rita Brown, E-Interview

National Director, Project Accelerate, Birmingham
Ticker

Hall of Lenders

Longtime mortgage provider David Hall returns to his roots.
Ticker

Digital Recruiter

A new online platform based in Troy creates visual job postings in minutes.
Ticker

Opa! Olga

Olga’s Kitchen Inc. embraces its past to chart a new future.
Perspectives

2016 Top Restaurants in Metro Detroit for Business

Opinion

Health Care Rx
Closing Bell

Central Line

The Outside Media Opine on the Motor City

Luxury Lineage: A Brief History of the Lincoln Continental

Source: Forbes Magazine

Why Detroit could be the next Silicon Valley (and vice versa)

Source: Fortune Magazine

Detroit: A thriving place to build your business

Source: NBC News

A Creative Renaissance Breathes New Life into Detroit

Source: Architectural Digest

B of A Backs Zero-Down Loan Program to Help Rebuild Detroit

Source: National Mortgage News

Let Syrians Settle Detroit

Source: The New York Times

The 2014 Tigers: Still No Match for the '84 Tigers

Source: The Wall Steet Journal

Detroit Tries to Sell Itself, One House at a Time

Source: The New York Times

Root Causes of Detroit’s Decline Should Not Go Ignored

Source: New Geography

Analysis: Hedge funds in search of distress take a look at Detroit

Source: Reuters

Entrepreneurs find success in Detroit

Source: NBC Nightly News

Silicon Valley Vs. Detroit

Source: Forbes

All Aboard the SS Kid Rock

Source: GQ

Q & A: Whole Foods’ Other CEO on Organic Growth

Source: Fortune

Chinese Creating New Auto Niche Within Detroit

Source: The New York Times

After Decades of Urban Blight, Technology Boom Gives Motor City Hope

Source: The Observer

Quantifying Downtown Detroit's Comeback

Source: The Atlantic

An Unlikely Success Story For Modern Architecture, Mies, and Detroit

Source: Fast Company

Most Unreasonable Man: Eli Broad

Source: Inc.

Michigan Emerging As The Next Great Shipping Hub In North America

Source: Forbes

Big-Project Binge Fueled Motor City’s Meltdown

Source: Bloomberg.com

Workers worry the UAW will export Detroit's problems to Mississippi

Source: The Daily Caller

Detroit singer Sixto Rodriquez on finding out his songs have been huge hits for decades — on another continent

Source: Time

A Private Boom Amid Detroit's Public Blight

Source: The New York Times

Larry Page Looks Ahead

Source: Fortune

Director's Cut: John Beilein Sticks to his Game Plan

Source: ESPN the Magazine

Detroit Issues a Challenge to Save the City

Source: The Atlantic

Detroit 2025: After the Recession, a City Reimagined

Source: Popular Mechanics

The Driverless Revolution

Source: Fortune

Detroit Homes Still Selling for $1

Source: The Daily Caller News Foundation

GreenLancer Boosts Renewable Energy from Detroit to Afghanistan

Source: Forbes

You Can Sell a Lot of Cars with a Tent

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

So You Think You Can Paint

Source: GQ

The Movie Flop That Sank a Michigan Town

Source: Businessweek

Women in a Man’s World

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Canadians Make a Racket Over Mysterious ‘Windsor Hum’

Source: The Wall Street Journal

The Death and Life of Detroit

Source: The American Prospect

Chrysler’s Kumbaya King

Source: Forbes

This is How We Do It: Motor City Denim Co.

Source: Fast Company

Matty Moroun, Detroit's Border Baron

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

