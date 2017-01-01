Edit ModuleShow Tags
General Motors’ Lyft Drive Express Program Booms in Detroit

With the implementation of Lyft Drive Express, anyone wanting to drive for Lyft can rent a Chevrolet Cruze, Trax, Malibu, Impala, Equinox, and Terrain to get around and make extra money without owning a personal vehicle.

Bird Bee Boutique Opening First Storefront in the Albert at Capitol Park

The Albert’s retail space in Detroit’s Capitol Park will house Bee Bird Boutique, a clothing and accessories retailer opening in Spring 2017.

Macomb Community College Announces New President

After conducting a national search, Macomb Community College board of trustees has announced the school’s provost, Dr. James O. Sawyer IV has been named the president designate pending negotiation and approval of an employment contract by the board.

Shell Eco-Marathon Challenges Students to “Make the Future Detroit”

More than 100 student teams from nine countries across North and South America have been working for months to design, build, and drive the world’s most energy efficient vehicle before the Make the Future Detroit competition at the city’s Cobo Center in April 2017.

Smart Vision Lights Announces Partnership with JM Vistec System

Muskegon-based high-brightness LED lights designer and manufacturer Smart Vision Lights has announced a partnership that will bring their LED lights and accessories to the Asian market for the first time.

Blue Stem Brings Fine Dining Options to Gull Lake View Golf Resort

With their new golf course projected to open in Spring 2017, owners at Gull Lake View Golf Club & Resort in Augusta, Mich. has opened Blue Stem, an upscale restaurant overlooking the Kalamazoo River on the highest point in the county.

Millender Center to House Michigan’s First Co-Branded Applebee’s/IHOP

Team Schostak Family Restaurants — a Livonia-based, family-owned restaurant group with a large portfolio of fast-casual, quick-service, and family restaurants throughout the state — has signed a lease with Riverfront Holdings Inc. for Michigan’s first Applebee’s Grill and Bar/International House of Pancakes concept at the Millender Center in Detroit.

City, State, and National Agencies Partner to Revitalize Fort Wayne

The City of Detroit, National Park Foundation, and National Park Service Midwest Region have begun a strategic planning and community engagement project to improve recreational and cultural opportunities at the Southwest Detroit’s Fort Wayne.

Jenn-Air Design Advisory Council Recaps 2016 Kitchen Design Trends

For those looking to renovate or redecorate a kitchen space in the coming year, members of Benton Harbor’s Jenn-Air Design Advisory Council — a group of 11 select influencers representing kitchen designers, experts, and suppliers across North America — provide insight on the year’s popular designs and trends

Rubicon Genomics Signs Supply Agreement with Agilent Technologies for PicoPLEX® WGA Kit

Ann Arbor-based Rubicon Genomics, Inc. — a leading provider of pre-analytical library preparation kits that increase the accuracy, efficiency, and speed of genomic analysis — announced today that it has signed a supply agreement with Agilent Technologies for its PicoPLEX Whole Genome Amplification kits.

Citizens Bank to Add Digital Lending Capability for Small Business Customers

Citizens Bank announced a partnership with Fundation Group — a leading digitally-enabled lender and credit solutions provider to regional and community banks — that will expedite and expand small business loan approvals.

Delta Air Lines and Aeroméxico Announce Historic Partnership

The U.S. Department of Transportation has granted Delta Air Lines and Aeroméxico antitrust immunity today, allowing them to establish a joint agreement.

On-Demand Massage and Wellness Company Comes to Detroit in 2017

Stressed-out Detroiters will soon be able to request a massage at their own homes with as little as 60 minutes of notice thanks to on-demand massage service Soothe, which will be coming to Detroit and 50 other cities on Jan. 12, 2017.

Tespo Creator Relocates Headquarters to Plymouth, Mich.

Tespo — a proprietary system similar to a single-serving coffee maker that contains an entire month of nutritional supplements servings in a recyclable disc — has announced plans to move its headquarters to the Michigan Life Science and Innovation Center in Plymouth.

Taubman Centers Inc. Announce Board and Lead Director Appointments

Bloomfield Hills shopping center designer and manager Taubman Centers Inc. has named Cia Buckley Marakovits to its board of directors and Myron E. Ullman III as its newly created lead director role.
Around the D

Salvation Army Sing-a-Long

Harvey Hohauser and Associates 30th Anniversary Celebration

Strategic Staffing Solutions Holiday Party 2016

Creative Presentation Awards 2016

On The Move

St. John Providence Appoints New Chief Nursing Officer

VP of Commercial Properties for Schostak Brothers and Company Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Videos

DBusiness Breakfast Series: Century Club

DBusiness Breakfast Series Featuring Jack Aronson

From the Magazine
Ticker

Digital Recruiter

A new online platform based in Troy creates visual job postings in minutes.
Ticker

Opa! Olga

Olga’s Kitchen Inc. embraces its past to chart a new future.
Perspectives

2016 Top Restaurants in Metro Detroit for Business

Opinion

Health Care Rx
Closing Bell

Central Line
Exec Life

Startup Savant

Ticker

NextGen Detroit

New advances in digital control systems are paving the way for smart cities.
Ticker

Metal Portal

How a recycling business in Roseville offset a steep drop in global commodity prices.
Ticker

Two of a Kind

Exec Life

Easy as Pie

From a single startup to a Michigan staple, Grand Traverse Pie Co. plans more growth across the state.

Compendium News Links

The Outside Media Opine on the Motor City

Luxury Lineage: A Brief History of the Lincoln Continental

Source: Forbes Magazine

Why Detroit could be the next Silicon Valley (and vice versa)

Source: Fortune Magazine

Detroit: A thriving place to build your business

Source: NBC News

A Creative Renaissance Breathes New Life into Detroit

Source: Architectural Digest

B of A Backs Zero-Down Loan Program to Help Rebuild Detroit

Source: National Mortgage News

Let Syrians Settle Detroit

Source: The New York Times

Detroit Tries to Sell Itself, One House at a Time

Source: The New York Times

The 2014 Tigers: Still No Match for the '84 Tigers

Source: The Wall Steet Journal

Root Causes of Detroit’s Decline Should Not Go Ignored

Source: New Geography

Analysis: Hedge funds in search of distress take a look at Detroit

Source: Reuters

Chinese Creating New Auto Niche Within Detroit

Source: The New York Times

Silicon Valley Vs. Detroit

Source: Forbes

All Aboard the SS Kid Rock

Source: GQ

Entrepreneurs find success in Detroit

Source: NBC Nightly News

Q & A: Whole Foods’ Other CEO on Organic Growth

Source: Fortune

Michigan Emerging As The Next Great Shipping Hub In North America

Source: Forbes

Quantifying Downtown Detroit's Comeback

Source: The Atlantic

Most Unreasonable Man: Eli Broad

Source: Inc.

Detroit singer Sixto Rodriquez on finding out his songs have been huge hits for decades — on another continent

Source: Time

Larry Page Looks Ahead

Source: Fortune

An Unlikely Success Story For Modern Architecture, Mies, and Detroit

Source: Fast Company

Big-Project Binge Fueled Motor City’s Meltdown

Source: Bloomberg.com

Workers worry the UAW will export Detroit's problems to Mississippi

Source: The Daily Caller

After Decades of Urban Blight, Technology Boom Gives Motor City Hope

Source: The Observer

A Private Boom Amid Detroit's Public Blight

Source: The New York Times

Director's Cut: John Beilein Sticks to his Game Plan

Source: ESPN the Magazine

Detroit Issues a Challenge to Save the City

Source: The Atlantic

Detroit Homes Still Selling for $1

Source: The Daily Caller News Foundation

Detroit 2025: After the Recession, a City Reimagined

Source: Popular Mechanics

The Driverless Revolution

Source: Fortune

So You Think You Can Paint

Source: GQ

GreenLancer Boosts Renewable Energy from Detroit to Afghanistan

Source: Forbes

The Movie Flop That Sank a Michigan Town

Source: Businessweek

You Can Sell a Lot of Cars with a Tent

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

This is How We Do It: Motor City Denim Co.

Source: Fast Company

The Death and Life of Detroit

Source: The American Prospect

Women in a Man’s World

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Matty Moroun, Detroit's Border Baron

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

Chrysler’s Kumbaya King

Source: Forbes

Obama Pushes False GM Success Story

Source: Investors Business Daily

DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness January-February 2017 - January / February 2017

Subscribe

Purchase Issues

Advertise

e-Newsletters
