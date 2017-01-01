Edit ModuleShow Tags
Liquid Web Acquires Web Hosting Company WiredTree

Lansing-based Liquid Web, a $100 million managed hosting provider focused on web-reliant professional data, today announced the acquisition of Chicago-based managed web-hosting company WiredTree.

Java Master Brings In-Store Roasters to Retail Industry

Wixom-based coffee technology company Java Roaster has announced a new line of in-store roasters for coffee retailers and others looking to deliver a fresher brew.

Ford Announces 2018 Mustang Convertible, Leaner and Meaner

Dearborn-based automaker Ford Motor Co. today unveiled the all new Mustang Convertible, as the company’s best-selling sports car begins a national tour of more than 50 regional auto shows across the country.

Josh Linkner Releases New Book, Rethinks Hacking as Potentially ‘Productive’

Detroit-based author John Linkner, a noted tech entrepreneur and two-time New York Times Bestselling author, will be launching his book, "Hacking Innovation: The New Growth Model from the Sinister World of Hackers," on Jan. 24. 

Michigan Treasury Online Improves Digital Business Services

Effective immediately, businesses can upload their W-2s and other wage statements, request fuel credit refunds, and perform other paperless taxpayer duties through a website redesigned to be cleaner and more user friendly.

SCA Performance Enters Special Vehicle Manufacturer Pool Agreement with Ford F-series Trucks

After securing a deal years in the making, General Motors Special Vehicles Manufacturer SCA Performance is now set to begin immediate large-scale production on Ford Motor Co.’s Black Widow and Apex conversion trucks on the F-150 and F-250 platforms. 

Report: Record Global and U.S. Auto Sales Projected for 2017

After global auto sales accelerated sharply in the final months of 2016, gains are expected to continue over the coming year, lifting purchases to an eighth consecutive annual record, according to a new report from Scotiabank, Canada’s national bank.

Business Expansions Receive State Approval, Will Add Jobs in Michigan

Michigan Economic Development Corp. today announced three business expansions that it projects will generate nearly $29.8 million in total investment and create 148 jobs statewide. All three projects received Michigan Strategic Fund approval.

Greektown Casino-Hotel Launches Technologies to Reward Guest Loyalty

Detroit’s Greektown Casino-Hotel, a JACK Entertainment portfolio property, today announced the launch of two technologies — GT Connect and the Greektown Mobile App. With the mobile platforms, guests can use their smartphones to earn rewards, view promotions, request vehicles from valet, pay for meals, and more via a Virtual Players Card.

Kid Rock to Headline First Four Concerts at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena

With eight months until the Little Caesars Arena is scheduled for completion, Olympia Entertainment in partnership with Detroit Live Nation today announced metro-Detroit’s Kid Rock will perform the first four concerts at the new arena on September 12, 13, 15, and 16.

Detroit Restaurant Week Announces 2017 Participants

The 14th annual installment of Detroit Restaurant Week is scheduled for February 3-12, allowing Detroiters and other local foodies to experience the city’s culinary offerings for a limited time. This year’s edition will feature specifically-priced three-course dinners for $39 per person, as well as menus at select destinations for $29 at participating restaurants.

Unique Solar Concept House in Ann Arbor Will Become Permanent Home in Northern Michigan

Meadowlark Design + Build in Ann Arbor today announced plans to restore and transport the Michigan Solar House (MiSo), a 660-sqaure-foot solar powered house, into a full-time residence for its new owners, Lisa and Matt Gunneson.

Ford Debuts 2018 Mustang, Offers Host of Improvements

Dearborn-based Ford Motor Co. today announced the arrival of the 2018 Mustang in Los Angeles. The sports car features a sleeker design, more advanced technology, and better performance.

Colliers International Finalizes Sale of Former Motor City Harley-Davidson Dealership in Farmington Hills

Global real estate broker Colliers International, which operates a large practice in Southfield, today announced the sale of the former 35,090 square foot Motor City Harley-Davidson retail and automotive facility in Farmington Hills to an undisclosed limited liability company.

Kyyba Inc. Expands with Purchase of ASG Renaissance Staffing Contracts

Farmington Hills-based staffing augmentation, application software, and projects solutions services firm Kyyba Inc. has purchased the staffing contracts of ASG Renaissance, a professional services firm based in Dearborn. 
Around the D

Designer Night at the 2017 North American International Auto Show

Top Lawyers 2017

Auto Show Charity Preview 2017

Chocolate Jubilee 2016

On The Move

AccessPoint Names Spencer Packer Director of Marketing and Communication

St. John Providence Appoints New Chief Nursing Officer

Videos

DBusiness Breakfast Series: Century Club

DBusiness Breakfast Series Featuring Jack Aronson

From the Magazine
Ticker

Detroit Makeover

A nonprofit group transforms entire neighborhoods.
Exec Life

Green Machine

Allie Mallad started Massage Green in Dearborn; now he has 80 locations across the country, with plans for 600 more.
Ticker

Salsa Times

Dave Zilko, former vice chairman of Ferndale's Garden Fresh Gourmet, publishes a new book
PDA & QA

PDA Q&A: Rita Brown, E-Interview

National Director, Project Accelerate, Birmingham
Ticker

Hall of Lenders

Longtime mortgage provider David Hall returns to his roots.
Ticker

Digital Recruiter

A new online platform based in Troy creates visual job postings in minutes.
Ticker

Opa! Olga

Olga’s Kitchen Inc. embraces its past to chart a new future.
Perspectives

2016 Top Restaurants in Metro Detroit for Business

Opinion

Health Care Rx
Closing Bell

Central Line

Compendium News Links

The Outside Media Opine on the Motor City

Luxury Lineage: A Brief History of the Lincoln Continental

Source: Forbes Magazine

Why Detroit could be the next Silicon Valley (and vice versa)

Source: Fortune Magazine

Detroit: A thriving place to build your business

Source: NBC News

A Creative Renaissance Breathes New Life into Detroit

Source: Architectural Digest

B of A Backs Zero-Down Loan Program to Help Rebuild Detroit

Source: National Mortgage News

Let Syrians Settle Detroit

Source: The New York Times

Detroit Tries to Sell Itself, One House at a Time

Source: The New York Times

The 2014 Tigers: Still No Match for the '84 Tigers

Source: The Wall Steet Journal

Root Causes of Detroit’s Decline Should Not Go Ignored

Source: New Geography

Analysis: Hedge funds in search of distress take a look at Detroit

Source: Reuters

All Aboard the SS Kid Rock

Source: GQ

Entrepreneurs find success in Detroit

Source: NBC Nightly News

Silicon Valley Vs. Detroit

Source: Forbes

Chinese Creating New Auto Niche Within Detroit

Source: The New York Times

Q & A: Whole Foods’ Other CEO on Organic Growth

Source: Fortune

Quantifying Downtown Detroit's Comeback

Source: The Atlantic

Most Unreasonable Man: Eli Broad

Source: Inc.

Michigan Emerging As The Next Great Shipping Hub In North America

Source: Forbes

Detroit singer Sixto Rodriquez on finding out his songs have been huge hits for decades — on another continent

Source: Time

Larry Page Looks Ahead

Source: Fortune

After Decades of Urban Blight, Technology Boom Gives Motor City Hope

Source: The Observer

An Unlikely Success Story For Modern Architecture, Mies, and Detroit

Source: Fast Company

Director's Cut: John Beilein Sticks to his Game Plan

Source: ESPN the Magazine

Big-Project Binge Fueled Motor City’s Meltdown

Source: Bloomberg.com

Workers worry the UAW will export Detroit's problems to Mississippi

Source: The Daily Caller

A Private Boom Amid Detroit's Public Blight

Source: The New York Times

Detroit Homes Still Selling for $1

Source: The Daily Caller News Foundation

The Driverless Revolution

Source: Fortune

Detroit Issues a Challenge to Save the City

Source: The Atlantic

Detroit 2025: After the Recession, a City Reimagined

Source: Popular Mechanics

The Movie Flop That Sank a Michigan Town

Source: Businessweek

So You Think You Can Paint

Source: GQ

GreenLancer Boosts Renewable Energy from Detroit to Afghanistan

Source: Forbes

You Can Sell a Lot of Cars with a Tent

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

Obama Pushes False GM Success Story

Source: Investors Business Daily

Canadians Make a Racket Over Mysterious ‘Windsor Hum’

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Chrysler’s Kumbaya King

Source: Forbes

This is How We Do It: Motor City Denim Co.

Source: Fast Company

Women in a Man’s World

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Matty Moroun, Detroit's Border Baron

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

