Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »Daily News

Ann Arbor-based NSF International Acquires German Food Safety and Water Testing Laboratory

Ann Arbor-based NSF International, a food standards and testing company, today announced the completed acquisition of G+S Laboratory, a food and water testing center in Rheda-Wiedenbrück, Germany.

ITC Holdings Receives Key U.S. Department of Energy Approval for Lake Erie Connector Project

The ITC Lake Erie Connector, a subsidiary of Novi-based ITC Holdings Corp., today announced the transmission line company has received a presidential permit from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Ford GT Supercar Features Innovative Digital Instrument Display, Will be Shared Across Vehicle Lineup

The Ford GT is getting a new instrument panel. Ford Motor Co. engineers and designers have created an innovative, 10-inch instrument display that features text and race-inspired graphics to help increase driver performance without compromising function.

Longtime Ascension Executive Robert J. Henkel to Retire

Ascension, the largest faith-based and non-profit health system in the U.S, has today announced three major changes to its executive leadership, as president and CEO Robert J. Henkel has decided to retire from the organization.

Chemical Bank Names Jim Robinson Southeast Michigan Regional President

Troy-based Chemical Bank today announced the selection of Jim Robinson as regional president of the company’s southeast Michigan Region.

The Loop at Forest Dunes Earns Rare Best New Course Honors From Both Golf Digest and GOLF Magazine

An 18-hole reversible golf course has earned Roscommon’s Forest Dunes the honors of Best New Public Course and Best New U.S. Course You Can Play by Golf Digest and GOLF Magazine, respectively.

Michigan Infrastructure Earns a “D” Grade, Upgrades Cited as Critical for Future Job Growth

After a year of independent research by a third-party consulting firm, Business Leaders for Michigan today released a study of the state’s infrastructure that supports the findings of the Governor’s 21st Century Infrastructure Commission. It also issued a set of policy principles to guide implementation and improvement.

Detroit Trading Opens Innovative Auto Showroom Downtown, Plans Expansion

While much of the automotive industry is shifting its focus to autonomous vehicles and ridesharing programs, Detroit Trading is doubling down on an innovative way to sell cars.

Henry Ford Health System Enhances Patient Care Through Lab Automation Partnership

Henry Ford Health System Pathology and Laboratory Medicine in Detroit announced a partnership with Beckman Coulter, Inc. that enhances and streamlines operations by fully automating the Henry Ford Hospital laboratory and modernizes equipment at 12 other Henry Ford locations.

Dodge Brings Back the Demon

Auburn Hills-based Fiat Chrysler Automotive has announced it will unveil the revamped 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon during the New York International Auto Show, scheduled for mid-April.

Wayne State University Launches New Data and Analytics Master’s Program

The Wayne State University Board of Governors has approved the establishment of a new Master of Science in Data Science and Business Analytics program, offered jointly by the College of Engineering and the Mike Ilitch School of Business. Admission procedures have been launched, and the program will begin with the Fall semester.

MEDC Approves Business Expansions and Other Projects Totaling $40.8M

Four business expansions and one community revitalization project that are projected to generate more than $40.8 million in total investment and create 272 jobs today were approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund, the Michigan Economic Development Corp. announced.

International FIRST Robotics Competition Coming to Detroit’s Cobo Center and Ford Field in April 2018

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Inventor Dean Kamen will announce Thursday at the North American International Auto Show that the global FIRST Championship student robotics competition will take place at Detroit’s Cobo Center and Ford Field from April 25-28, 2018.

Karmanos’ Tech Firm Partners on Digital Car-Buying Service

Peter Karmanos Jr.’s new technology firm, MadDog Technology today announced the launch of Deliver My Ride in Detroit, an online concept for buying or leasing a new vehicle, after collaborating with automotive retail veteran Michael McInerney.

Nexteer Automotive and Continental Partner on Motion Control Systems

Auburn Hills-based Nexteer, a multi-billion-dollar global steering and driveline company, has announced a joint effort with international automotive supplier Continental, which operates a large engineering center in Auburn Hills, to create new motion control systems.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »Around the D

2017 North American International Auto Show Day One

Auto Mobili-D at the 2017 North American International Auto Show

Stahls Automotive Foundation Fundraiser 2016

Toast of Hockeytown 2016

Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »On The Move

St. John Providence Appoints New Chief Nursing Officer

VP of Commercial Properties for Schostak Brothers and Company Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »Videos

DBusiness Breakfast Series: Century Club

DBusiness Breakfast Series Featuring Jack Aronson

Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »From the Magazine
Ticker

Hall of Lenders

Longtime mortgage provider David Hall returns to his roots.
Ticker

Digital Recruiter

A new online platform based in Troy creates visual job postings in minutes.
Ticker

Opa! Olga

Olga’s Kitchen Inc. embraces its past to chart a new future.
Perspectives

2016 Top Restaurants in Metro Detroit for Business

Opinion

Health Care Rx
Closing Bell

Central Line
Exec Life

Startup Savant

Ticker

NextGen Detroit

New advances in digital control systems are paving the way for smart cities.
Ticker

Metal Portal

How a recycling business in Roseville offset a steep drop in global commodity prices.
Ticker

Two of a Kind

Compendium News Links More »

The Outside Media Opine on the Motor City

Luxury Lineage: A Brief History of the Lincoln Continental

Source: Forbes Magazine

Why Detroit could be the next Silicon Valley (and vice versa)

Source: Fortune Magazine

Detroit: A thriving place to build your business

Source: NBC News

A Creative Renaissance Breathes New Life into Detroit

Source: Architectural Digest

B of A Backs Zero-Down Loan Program to Help Rebuild Detroit

Source: National Mortgage News

Let Syrians Settle Detroit

Source: The New York Times

The 2014 Tigers: Still No Match for the '84 Tigers

Source: The Wall Steet Journal

Detroit Tries to Sell Itself, One House at a Time

Source: The New York Times

Root Causes of Detroit’s Decline Should Not Go Ignored

Source: New Geography

All Aboard the SS Kid Rock

Source: GQ

Analysis: Hedge funds in search of distress take a look at Detroit

Source: Reuters

Entrepreneurs find success in Detroit

Source: NBC Nightly News

Q & A: Whole Foods’ Other CEO on Organic Growth

Source: Fortune

Chinese Creating New Auto Niche Within Detroit

Source: The New York Times

Silicon Valley Vs. Detroit

Source: Forbes

Quantifying Downtown Detroit's Comeback

Source: The Atlantic

Michigan Emerging As The Next Great Shipping Hub In North America

Source: Forbes

After Decades of Urban Blight, Technology Boom Gives Motor City Hope

Source: The Observer

An Unlikely Success Story For Modern Architecture, Mies, and Detroit

Source: Fast Company

A Private Boom Amid Detroit's Public Blight

Source: The New York Times

Big-Project Binge Fueled Motor City’s Meltdown

Source: Bloomberg.com

Director's Cut: John Beilein Sticks to his Game Plan

Source: ESPN the Magazine

Detroit singer Sixto Rodriquez on finding out his songs have been huge hits for decades — on another continent

Source: Time

Workers worry the UAW will export Detroit's problems to Mississippi

Source: The Daily Caller

Most Unreasonable Man: Eli Broad

Source: Inc.

Larry Page Looks Ahead

Source: Fortune

The Driverless Revolution

Source: Fortune

Detroit 2025: After the Recession, a City Reimagined

Source: Popular Mechanics

Detroit Issues a Challenge to Save the City

Source: The Atlantic

Detroit Homes Still Selling for $1

Source: The Daily Caller News Foundation

You Can Sell a Lot of Cars with a Tent

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

So You Think You Can Paint

Source: GQ

The Movie Flop That Sank a Michigan Town

Source: Businessweek

GreenLancer Boosts Renewable Energy from Detroit to Afghanistan

Source: Forbes

Obama Pushes False GM Success Story

Source: Investors Business Daily

Chrysler’s Kumbaya King

Source: Forbes

The Death and Life of Detroit

Source: The American Prospect

This is How We Do It: Motor City Denim Co.

Source: Fast Company

Women in a Man’s World

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Canadians Make a Racket Over Mysterious ‘Windsor Hum’

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Edit Module
Edit Module

DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness January-February 2017 - January / February 2017

Subscribe

Purchase Issues

Advertise

e-Newsletters
Edit ModuleEdit ModuleShow Tags

Events

January 2017

Today

  • Sun
  • Mon
  • Tue
  • Wed
  • Thu
  • Fri
  • Sat
01 02 03 04 05 06 07
08 09 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31 01 02 03 04
Edit Module
Edit ModuleEdit ModuleEdit Module

Edit Module
 

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Hour Media Publications

Hour Detroit

Hour Detroit

Detroit Home

Detroit Home

Metro Detroit Weddings

Metro Detroit Weddings

Guest Guide

Guest Guide

Metropolitan Detroit Dining Guide

Metropolitan Detroit Dining Guide

Health Guide

Health Guide

Give Detroit

Give Detroit

Michigan Beer Guide

Michigan Beer Guide

Michigan Wine Country Guide

Michigan Wine Country Guide

Michigan Links Directory

Michigan Links Directory

Barefoot

Barefoot