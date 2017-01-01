Edit ModuleShow Tags
Ford Plans to Bring Back Bronco, Ranger

Ford Motor Co. executives say they’ve heard their customers “loud and clear” and announced plans to return the Bronco —a mid-size SUV and sport utility vehicle — to its North American lineup in 2020, the Dearborn-based automaker announced today at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Chevrolet Unveils Redesigned 2018 Traverse at North American International Auto Show

Chevrolet this morning unveiled a completely redesigned 2018 Traverse — the brand’s fourth updated crossover SUV within the year — as the North American International Auto Show kicked off at Detroit's Cobo Center.

BMW Adds New Vehicles to 5 Series Lineup

German automaker BMW debuted two new vehicles to its 5 Series model range, the M550i xDrive and the 530e iPerformance today at the 2017 North American International Auto Show at Detroit’s Cobo Center.

Audi Q8 Concept Car Joins Luxury SUV Market

German automaker Audi hopes to tap into a new segment of the full-size class with the release of the Q8 Concept Car today at the North American International Auto Show, offering an elegant alternative to the traditionally robust nature of sports utility vehicles.

Volkswagen Tiguan Offers More Spacious Interior, Driver Assistance Features

The all-new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan unveiled today at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit adds a more spacious interior, flexible seating, and high-tech infotainment and driver assistance features.

Lexus 2018 LS Reimagines Global Flagship Sedan

Luxury automaker Lexus unveiled the fifth-generation LS flagship sedan — addressing its customers’ demand for greater handling ability and performance feel without sacrificing comfort — during a press conference today at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Rock Holdings Acquires LowerMyBills and ClassesUSA, Enters Lead Acquisition Space

Detroit-based Rock Holdings, Inc. parent to several leading financial technology companies including Quicken Loans — the world’s leading online lender — announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Los Angeles-based LowerMyBills and ClassesUSA from their parent company Core Digital Media. These companies are two of the nation’s leading online marketing service providers.

Penske Automotive Expands Presence in United Kingdom

Penske Automotive Group, a Bloomfield Township-based international transportation services company, has announced an agreement today to acquire CarShop, one of the U.K.’s leading retailers of used vehicles, known for their fixed retail prices and transparent customer buying experience.

Advancing Macomb Supports Mount Clemens Riverfront Development

McLaren Clarkston Introduces Online, Self-Scheduling ER Visits

McLaren Clarkston has introduced InQuicker, an online two-click scheduling platform that lets patients with non-life threatening conditions check in, view estimated wait times, and stay at home until they can be seen by a provider.

Visteon Demonstrates Augmented Reality Driving Technology at CES 2017

Van Buren Township-based automotive designer and manufacturer Visteon has showcased their latest advancements in heads-up display technology as this year’s Consumer Electronics Show continues in Las Vegas.

Home Builders Association of Michigan Predicts 4.2% Increase for Home Construction in 2017

The Lansing-based Homebuilders Association of Michigan forecasts that single-family home construction will increase by 4.2 percent in 2017, as compared to last year’s levels.

Ford and Amazon Partner, Bring ‘Alexa’ to the Car

Ford Motor Co. and Amazon have announced a collaboration that will integrate Alexa to Ford vehicles later this month.

Cadillac Introduces Luxury Vehicle Subscription Model Called BOOK

For a flat monthly fee of $1,500, Cadillac’s new vehicle subscription service, BOOK by Cadillac, allows members to access the company’s vehicles without the commitment of leasing, buying, or financing.

MSU Researchers Announce ‘Promising’ New Melanoma Drug

Researchers at Michigan State University in East Lansing announced Wednesday their discovery of a chemical compound and potential new drug that has reduced the spread of melanoma cells by up to 90 percent.
Ticker

Digital Recruiter

A new online platform based in Troy creates visual job postings in minutes.
Ticker

Opa! Olga

Olga’s Kitchen Inc. embraces its past to chart a new future.
Perspectives

2016 Top Restaurants in Metro Detroit for Business

Opinion

Health Care Rx
Closing Bell

Central Line
Exec Life

Startup Savant

Ticker

NextGen Detroit

New advances in digital control systems are paving the way for smart cities.
Ticker

Metal Portal

How a recycling business in Roseville offset a steep drop in global commodity prices.
Ticker

Two of a Kind

Exec Life

Easy as Pie

From a single startup to a Michigan staple, Grand Traverse Pie Co. plans more growth across the state.

The Outside Media Opine on the Motor City

Luxury Lineage: A Brief History of the Lincoln Continental

Source: Forbes Magazine

Why Detroit could be the next Silicon Valley (and vice versa)

Source: Fortune Magazine

Detroit: A thriving place to build your business

Source: NBC News

A Creative Renaissance Breathes New Life into Detroit

Source: Architectural Digest

B of A Backs Zero-Down Loan Program to Help Rebuild Detroit

Source: National Mortgage News

Let Syrians Settle Detroit

Source: The New York Times

The 2014 Tigers: Still No Match for the '84 Tigers

Source: The Wall Steet Journal

Detroit Tries to Sell Itself, One House at a Time

Source: The New York Times

Root Causes of Detroit’s Decline Should Not Go Ignored

Source: New Geography

Chinese Creating New Auto Niche Within Detroit

Source: The New York Times

Analysis: Hedge funds in search of distress take a look at Detroit

Source: Reuters

Entrepreneurs find success in Detroit

Source: NBC Nightly News

All Aboard the SS Kid Rock

Source: GQ

Q & A: Whole Foods’ Other CEO on Organic Growth

Source: Fortune

Silicon Valley Vs. Detroit

Source: Forbes

A Private Boom Amid Detroit's Public Blight

Source: The New York Times

Detroit singer Sixto Rodriquez on finding out his songs have been huge hits for decades — on another continent

Source: Time

Big-Project Binge Fueled Motor City’s Meltdown

Source: Bloomberg.com

Most Unreasonable Man: Eli Broad

Source: Inc.

After Decades of Urban Blight, Technology Boom Gives Motor City Hope

Source: The Observer

Quantifying Downtown Detroit's Comeback

Source: The Atlantic

Michigan Emerging As The Next Great Shipping Hub In North America

Source: Forbes

An Unlikely Success Story For Modern Architecture, Mies, and Detroit

Source: Fast Company

Director's Cut: John Beilein Sticks to his Game Plan

Source: ESPN the Magazine

Workers worry the UAW will export Detroit's problems to Mississippi

Source: The Daily Caller

Larry Page Looks Ahead

Source: Fortune

Detroit 2025: After the Recession, a City Reimagined

Source: Popular Mechanics

The Driverless Revolution

Source: Fortune

Detroit Homes Still Selling for $1

Source: The Daily Caller News Foundation

Detroit Issues a Challenge to Save the City

Source: The Atlantic

So You Think You Can Paint

Source: GQ

GreenLancer Boosts Renewable Energy from Detroit to Afghanistan

Source: Forbes

The Movie Flop That Sank a Michigan Town

Source: Businessweek

You Can Sell a Lot of Cars with a Tent

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

Obama Pushes False GM Success Story

Source: Investors Business Daily

Canadians Make a Racket Over Mysterious ‘Windsor Hum’

Source: The Wall Street Journal

The Death and Life of Detroit

Source: The American Prospect

Women in a Man’s World

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Matty Moroun, Detroit's Border Baron

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

Chrysler’s Kumbaya King

Source: Forbes

