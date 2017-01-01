Edit ModuleShow Tags
Report: U.S. Automotive Parts Manufacturing Jobs Increase Nearly 19 Percent

A new study released today by the Motor and Equipment Manufacturers Association shows that automotive parts manufacturing jobs have increased nearly 19 percent nationwide since 2012.

Ford Technology Allows 2010-2016 Vehicles to Have Connectivity Features

Dearborn-based automaker Ford Motor Co. today announced Ford SmarkLink technology, a plug-in device that upgrades 2010-2016 Ford and Lincoln vehicles and offers an array of connectivity features of the automaker’s latest models.

Midtown Detroit Announces $44M Redevelopment of Woodward Grand District

Midtown Detroit Inc., a nonprofit planning and development agency, today announced a $44 million investment in a series of buildings along Woodward Avenue, just south of West Grand Blvd. The projects in the emerging Woodward Grand District will include offices, artist lofts, retailers, and at least one restaurant.

Plymouth-based Humanetics Designs Elderly Crash Test Dummy To Better Protect Vulnerable Drivers

While most of the automotive industry uses crash test dummies that reflect “a healthy, average, mid-size adult male or female,” Plymouth-based technology solutions company Humanetics Innovative Solutions has released a new model designed to represent the 40 million licensed drivers aged 65 and older in the U.S.

Soft Surroundings to Expand to Rochester Hills in 2017

St. Louis-based women’s lifestyle retailer Soft Surroundings today announced it will be opening 17 new stores, including one at The Village in Rochester Hills, by the end of the year.

Association for Advancing Automation Announces Launch Pad Competition for Startups

The Association for Advancing Automation in Ann Arbor, a leading global advocate for the benefits of automating, has announced a submission call for startup companies in robotics, machine vision, and motion control to participate in the Automate Launch Pad Competition.

Lear Corp. Reports Record Sales for 2016, Earnings Jump 17% to $1.5B

Southfield-based Lear Corp., a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical systems, today released its financial results for last year, and reported record sales.

GM Gives App Developers Hundreds of Simulated Vehicle Data Points

Detroit-based automaker General Motors Co. today launched a new infotainment software development kit that allows software developers worldwide to create and test in-vehicle applications for the company’s infotainment systems.

JPMorgan Chase and CSW Announce Detroit Workforce Leadership Academy

In partnership with The Aspen Institute and Corporation for a Skilled Workforce, JPMorgan Chase & Co. today announced the selection of 22 participants for the first ever Detroit Workforce Leadership Development Academy.

Ghafari Opens Detroit Office to be Closer to City’s Growth

Dearborn-based Ghafari, a global full-service engineering, architecture, process design, consulting, and construction services firm with 13 offices worldwide today announced the opening of a new office in the 211 W. Fort Building in downtown Detroit.

SpotHero Reserved Parking App Comes to Detroit as Part of National Expansion

SpotHero, a mobile app that’s been helping visitors and residents of metropolitan cities find short and long term parking solutions has launched in 13 new cities, including Detroit, in response to driver demand.

Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau Launches New Initiative to Attract Sporting Events

The Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau today announced the city and region will host 12 major conventions and sporting events this year, including the AAU Junior Olympic Games, Nike Mid-East Qualifier, Youmacon, and SAE World Congress. The events will drive significant business in the region’s hotel market.

Art Van Furniture Announces Sale to Thomas H. Lee Partners

After 58 years as chairman and founder of the Warren-based furniture retailer bearing his name, Art Van Elslander today announced an agreement to sell Art Van Furniture to Thomas H. Lee Partners, one of the world’s oldest private equity firms. 

$4M Indoor Multi-Sport Complex Approved for Detroit, Includes Velodrome Cycling Track

The Detroit Fitness Foundation announced it will fund a $4 million multi-sport complex featuring a world-class cycling velodrome as part of planned improvements to Tolan Playfield, located at the northwest corner of I-75 and Mack Avenue, and next to the Detroit Medical Center. 

Pinkerton Enters Swedish Market with Acquisition of Seccredo AB

Ann Arbor-based global corporate risk management services provider Pinkerton has announced the strategic acquisition of Stockholm-based Seccredo AB, a risk and security consulting services provider.
Soup City 2017

Detroit Baseball Dinner 2017

Fiesta Hispana Gala 2017

Bocce with the Brothers 2017

Near Perfect Media Adds Sarah Locricchio as Senior Vice President

Doctor of Education Joins Munetrix as Senior Education Consultant

DBusiness Breakfast Series: Century Club

DBusiness Breakfast Series Featuring Jack Aronson

Ticker

Detroit Makeover

A nonprofit group transforms entire neighborhoods.
Exec Life

Green Machine

Allie Mallad started Massage Green in Dearborn; now he has 80 locations across the country, with plans for 600 more.
Ticker

Salsa Times

Dave Zilko, former vice chairman of Ferndale's Garden Fresh Gourmet, publishes a new book
PDA & QA

PDA Q&A: Rita Brown, E-Interview

National Director, Project Accelerate, Birmingham
Ticker

Hall of Lenders

Longtime mortgage provider David Hall returns to his roots.
Ticker

Digital Recruiter

A new online platform based in Troy creates visual job postings in minutes.
Ticker

Opa! Olga

Olga’s Kitchen Inc. embraces its past to chart a new future.
Perspectives

2016 Top Restaurants in Metro Detroit for Business

Opinion

Health Care Rx
Closing Bell

Central Line

Compendium News Links

The Outside Media Opine on the Motor City

Luxury Lineage: A Brief History of the Lincoln Continental

Source: Forbes Magazine

Why Detroit could be the next Silicon Valley (and vice versa)

Source: Fortune Magazine

Detroit: A thriving place to build your business

Source: NBC News

A Creative Renaissance Breathes New Life into Detroit

Source: Architectural Digest

B of A Backs Zero-Down Loan Program to Help Rebuild Detroit

Source: National Mortgage News

Let Syrians Settle Detroit

Source: The New York Times

Detroit Tries to Sell Itself, One House at a Time

Source: The New York Times

The 2014 Tigers: Still No Match for the '84 Tigers

Source: The Wall Steet Journal

Root Causes of Detroit’s Decline Should Not Go Ignored

Source: New Geography

All Aboard the SS Kid Rock

Source: GQ

Entrepreneurs find success in Detroit

Source: NBC Nightly News

Analysis: Hedge funds in search of distress take a look at Detroit

Source: Reuters

Q & A: Whole Foods’ Other CEO on Organic Growth

Source: Fortune

Chinese Creating New Auto Niche Within Detroit

Source: The New York Times

Silicon Valley Vs. Detroit

Source: Forbes

Detroit singer Sixto Rodriquez on finding out his songs have been huge hits for decades — on another continent

Source: Time

A Private Boom Amid Detroit's Public Blight

Source: The New York Times

After Decades of Urban Blight, Technology Boom Gives Motor City Hope

Source: The Observer

Workers worry the UAW will export Detroit's problems to Mississippi

Source: The Daily Caller

Quantifying Downtown Detroit's Comeback

Source: The Atlantic

Director's Cut: John Beilein Sticks to his Game Plan

Source: ESPN the Magazine

Most Unreasonable Man: Eli Broad

Source: Inc.

An Unlikely Success Story For Modern Architecture, Mies, and Detroit

Source: Fast Company

Michigan Emerging As The Next Great Shipping Hub In North America

Source: Forbes

Larry Page Looks Ahead

Source: Fortune

Big-Project Binge Fueled Motor City’s Meltdown

Source: Bloomberg.com

The Driverless Revolution

Source: Fortune

Detroit Issues a Challenge to Save the City

Source: The Atlantic

Detroit Homes Still Selling for $1

Source: The Daily Caller News Foundation

Detroit 2025: After the Recession, a City Reimagined

Source: Popular Mechanics

The Movie Flop That Sank a Michigan Town

Source: Businessweek

So You Think You Can Paint

Source: GQ

You Can Sell a Lot of Cars with a Tent

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

GreenLancer Boosts Renewable Energy from Detroit to Afghanistan

Source: Forbes

Canadians Make a Racket Over Mysterious ‘Windsor Hum’

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Matty Moroun, Detroit's Border Baron

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

This is How We Do It: Motor City Denim Co.

Source: Fast Company

Women in a Man’s World

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Chrysler’s Kumbaya King

Source: Forbes

Obama Pushes False GM Success Story

Source: Investors Business Daily

