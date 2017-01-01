Edit ModuleShow Tags
Microsoft Moving Its Southfield Technology Center to Detroit’s Central Business District

The One Campus Martius building in Detroit’s tech-centric downtown will have a new tenant, as Seattle-based global software, services, devises, and solutions provider Microsoft today announced plans to move its Michigan Microsoft Technology Center to downtown Detroit from Southfield in early 2018.

Henry Ford Cancer Institute in Detroit Debuts Viable Treatment for Abdominal Cancer

An innovative but aggressive procedure combining surgery and heated chemotherapy is now available for abdominal cancer patients at the Detroit-based Henry Ford Cancer Institute. Hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC) is a treatment option for cancers that spread to the lining of the abdomen, such as appendicular, colorectal, gastric, and ovarian cancers.

Safety Technology Holdings Acquires Fibercore Ltd.

Plymouth Township-based Safety Technology Holdings, a global developer of biofidelic crash test dummies and custom sensor solutions has acquired Fibercore, Ltd. from H.I.G. Capital. Christopher Emslie will continue his duties as CEO of Fibercore along with members of their existing leadership team, from their fully-integrated facility in Southhampton, United Kingdom.

Beaumont Health Launches New Brand Campaign, Super Bowl Ad

Beaumont Health, the largest health system in Michigan, has launched a new brand campaign focusing on the fighting spirit of its patients and empowering consumers to manage their health. Developed by the Detroit-based Doner agency, the campaign will debut in a 30-second advertisement during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Gov. Rick Snyder Visits HARMAN in Israel, Talks Michigan Cyber Security Solutions

Governor Rick Snyder and a delegation of Michigan representatives traveled to HARMAN International’s cybersecurity facility in Kfar Saba, Israel. HARMAN’s Saar Dickman, vice president of automotive cyber security and Michal Geva, vice president of sales enablement, led the Governor’s visit, showcasing HARMAN’s cyber security solutions and discussing HARMAN’s operations in Israel and Michigan.

BLOG: Predictable Persuasion

Behavioral psychologists know that a number of life situations present themselves over and over again to parents, business leaders, teenagers, and customer service representatives.

Koch Industries Fully Acquires Auburn Hills-based Guardian Industries Corp.

Science, technology, and national resources conglomerate Koch Industries today announced the completed acquisition of Guardian Industries Corp. in Auburn Hills, following the receipt of all regulatory approvals. Koch initially invested in Guardian in 2012, acquiring a 44.5 percent minority interest in the Auburn Hills-based company at the time.

Dow Chemical Agrees to Sell Ethylene Acrylic Acid to SK Global Chemical Co.

Midland-based Dow Chemical Co. today announced an agreement to sell its global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) copolymers and ionomers business to SK Global Chemical Co., a subsidiary of SK Innovation, as part of an ongoing regulatory approval process toward the proposed Dow and DuPont merger transaction.

Royal Oak-based Powerly Expands Energy-Driven Smart Home Experience

Powerly, a Royal Oak-based utility-led smart home technology company, today introduced their updated energy conservation platform at the annual DistribuTECH conference in San Diego.

Plymouth Township’s Freudenberg Expands its Global Medical Technology Division

Plymouth Township-based global technology company Freudenberg today announced they’re developing products that make delivering drug treatment more precise and could quicken the healing process for some of the most common diseases.

Department of Defense Cybersecurity Guidelines Likely to Affect Michigan Manufacturers

Cybersecurity guidelines required by the U.S. Department of Defense are likely to have an “enormous impact” on the 800 Michigan manufacturers that received government contracts in 2016, manufacturing experts say

Four Michigan Companies Win State Support to Invest $76.8M, Add 555 Jobs in Southeast Michigan

Four business expansions expected to generate more than $76.8 million in total investment and create 555 jobs throughout southeastern Michigan have received approval from the Michigan Strategic Fund, the Michigan Economic Development Corp. today announced.

Detroit-based Huron Capital Partners Closes $550M Private Equity Fund

Sixpoint Partners, a leading global investment bank serving the middle market, today announced the successful closing of The Huron Fund V L.P. with $550 million of total limited partner capital commitments. The Fund, which is the sixth investment vehicle for Detroit-based private equity firm Huron Capital Partners, closed at its hard cap in excess of its $500 million target.

Ford and GM Report January Sales, Optimistic Among Slight Decreases

As the second month of 2017 begins, Dearborn-based automaker Ford Motor Co. announced its January retail sales were 120,400 vehicles, a six percent increase, while total U.S. sales are down one percent.

Novi-Based Stoneridge Acquires Strategic Technology Partner Orlaco

Novi-based Stoneridge, an independent designer and manufacturer of electrical components, modules, and systems for a variety of commercial vehicle types today announced the acquisition of technology partner Orlaco Products BV, a supplier of vehicle camera solutions. 
Main Event 20

Bates Street Gala 2017

Entrepreneurs' Organization Annual Party

AFPD's 101st Annual Trade Dinner

REDICO Promotes Samantha Eckhout to Senior Vice President of Development

Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld Named CEO of the Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus

DBusiness Breakfast Series: Century Club

DBusiness Breakfast Series Featuring Jack Aronson

Ticker

Detroit Makeover

A nonprofit group transforms entire neighborhoods.
Exec Life

Green Machine

Allie Mallad started Massage Green in Dearborn; now he has 80 locations across the country, with plans for 600 more.
Ticker

Salsa Times

Dave Zilko, former vice chairman of Ferndale's Garden Fresh Gourmet, publishes a new book
PDA & QA

PDA Q&A: Rita Brown, E-Interview

National Director, Project Accelerate, Birmingham
Ticker

Hall of Lenders

Longtime mortgage provider David Hall returns to his roots.
Ticker

Digital Recruiter

A new online platform based in Troy creates visual job postings in minutes.
Ticker

Opa! Olga

Olga’s Kitchen Inc. embraces its past to chart a new future.
Perspectives

2016 Top Restaurants in Metro Detroit for Business

Opinion

Health Care Rx
Closing Bell

Central Line

